Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 39,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Olin makes up approximately 2.0% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Olin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $617,051.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,242 shares in the company, valued at $793,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock traded down $3.96 on Monday, hitting $57.05. 22,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,910. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

