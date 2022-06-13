Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 50.2% in May

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KUBTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Kubota alerts:

Shares of KUBTY stock traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.99. 26,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,950. Kubota has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.70%. Analysts forecast that Kubota will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.