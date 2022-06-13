L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Trimmed by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,540,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

LHX opened at $240.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

