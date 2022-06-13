La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $5.24.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.27%. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.
