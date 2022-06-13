LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Upgraded at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of LEGIF opened at $98.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $98.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

