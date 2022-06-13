Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $3.02 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,562. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $130.43 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.