Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.11% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $9,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 120,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $50.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

