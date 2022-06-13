Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $950,000 Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $2.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.98. 5,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day moving average is $104.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BG. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

