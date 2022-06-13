Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 112,015 Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 112,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Vy Global Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 311.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 883,589 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vy Global Growth by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vy Global Growth during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VYGG remained flat at $$9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Vy Global Growth has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Vy Global Growth ( NYSE:VYGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

