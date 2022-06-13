Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 10,710 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,710 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 2.1% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

