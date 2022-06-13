Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 157,338 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,338 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AES by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 167,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in AES by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in AES by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in AES by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.07.

AES stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.82. 29,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,874,255. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

