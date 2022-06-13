Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 265 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,726,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.76. 20,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,198. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.73.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

