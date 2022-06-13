LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 215.6% in May

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LXXGF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,068. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.21.

LexaGene Company Profile

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

