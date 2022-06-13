LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Up 215.6% in May

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 215.6% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
LXXGF traded up 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.16. The company had a trading volume of 116,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,068. LexaGene has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.21.
LexaGene Company Profile (Get Rating)
