Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 3,637.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 787,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 163,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of RWR opened at $96.93 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.