Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $389,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 572,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $565,310.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $61.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.19. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $266.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

