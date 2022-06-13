Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP stock opened at $211.12 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74. The company has a market capitalization of $132.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

