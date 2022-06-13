Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $544,719,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,751,000. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,715,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

MGK stock opened at $186.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.31. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $180.76 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.