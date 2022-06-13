Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.50.

CRM stock opened at $178.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $177.56 billion, a PE ratio of 173.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

