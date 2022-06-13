Liquity (LQTY) Trading 40.1% Lower Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. Liquity has a market cap of $53.07 million and $1.61 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.41 or 0.00393566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00509511 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,007,082 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

