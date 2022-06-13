Lobstex Price Tops $0.0298 (LOBS)

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $703,066.56 and $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

