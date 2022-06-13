Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT opened at $430.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

