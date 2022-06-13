Locus Chain Market Cap Reaches $100.09 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $100.09 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.99 or 0.99822104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00107066 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.