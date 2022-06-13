Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the May 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $842.50.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 197,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,888. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0895 per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

