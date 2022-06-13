Loom Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.54 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 13th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0361 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and $6.54 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

