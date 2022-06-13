Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.11.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge ( NASDAQ:LVLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.