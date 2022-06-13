Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Down 14.9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 18,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,054,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.11.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
