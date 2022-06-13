MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,315 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.24% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 151,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $220,558.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,382 shares of company stock valued at $538,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,903. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 6.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

