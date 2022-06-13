Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Short Interest Update

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,214. Makita has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

