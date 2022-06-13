Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHTX traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 21,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,971. Manhattan Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)
