Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 70.8% from the May 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHTX traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 21,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,971. Manhattan Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc Manhattan Scientifics, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

