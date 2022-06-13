Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 132.7% in May

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the May 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Marfrig Global Foods stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 27,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,051. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Marfrig Global Foods has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.63%.

MRRTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

