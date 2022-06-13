Marlin (POND) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.41 Million

Marlin (POND) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 26.2% against the dollar. One Marlin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a total market cap of $31.28 million and $10.41 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00390290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00522631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.