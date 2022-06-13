Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $39,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,441,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.90.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $150.04 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.86 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

