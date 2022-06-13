Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MAURY stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Marui Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

