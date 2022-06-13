Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
MAURY stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,778. Marui Group has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $41.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 0.46.
Marui Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
