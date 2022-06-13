Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.02, with a volume of 79562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.07.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $307,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.