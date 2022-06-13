Mate (MATE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Mate (MATE) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mate has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Mate has a total market capitalization of $1,012.06 and $28.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.66 or 0.00352837 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00035927 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.32 or 0.00449511 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

