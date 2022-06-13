Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.21

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.21 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 488854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

