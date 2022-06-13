Matrix AI Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $233,676.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 20% against the US dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $233,676.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00188448 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002525 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

