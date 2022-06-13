MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71,231.00

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $905,516.48 and $71,231.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

