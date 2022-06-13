McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13.

OTCMKTS MCRAA remained flat at $$36.55 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. McRae Industries has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

