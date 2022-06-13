MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MNOV opened at $2.49 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
