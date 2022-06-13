MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNOV opened at $2.49 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. State Street Corp increased its stake in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MediciNova by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

