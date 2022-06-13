MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.45.

MEG stock opened at C$23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.50. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.85 and a 1-year high of C$24.47.

In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.04, for a total transaction of C$120,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,009 shares in the company, valued at C$96,372.35. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,134,233. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 570,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,463.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

