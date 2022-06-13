MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MEI Pharma by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 849,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MEI Pharma by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

