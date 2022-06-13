Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Down 25.1% Over Last Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $906,484.91 and approximately $1,556.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00174180 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003993 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000372 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010283 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00375175 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.