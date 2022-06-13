Menlo Advisors LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.0% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $68.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,124. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,391.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,639.38.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

