Menlo Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises about 1.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after buying an additional 808,143 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $33,484,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.16. 187,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,617,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.61. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

