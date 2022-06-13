Menlo Advisors LLC Has $7.03 Million Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,795 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Natixis bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 158,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter.

GDX traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. 1,329,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,838,408. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

