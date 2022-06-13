Menlo Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.43. 286,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,024,091. The company has a market cap of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day moving average of $159.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

