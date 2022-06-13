Menlo Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Menlo Advisors LLC lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,370 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 2.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of eBay by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,229,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.08. 207,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,186,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.23.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

