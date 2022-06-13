Menlo Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Menlo Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.55 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.61. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84.

About Equity Commonwealth (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.