Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Shares of MHGU stock remained flat at $$19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Meritage Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $20.77.
Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.